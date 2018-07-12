

A Nova Scotia woman says she plans to sue her nephew for cashing in on half of the Chase the Ace winnings after a draw in Margaree, N.S.

The organizers say both names were on the ticket, so they issued separate cheques to Barb Reddick of Guysborough and Tyrone MacInnis of Glace Bay.

However, Reddick says she only put her nephew’s name on the ticket for good luck, and never intended to split the winnings with him.

At a prize of $1,222,639.00 Reddick and MacInnis would each take home $611,319.50.

The elusive ace was picked in Margaree Wednesday evening. The Chase the Ace fundraiser was organized by fire departments in the area.

