N.S. woman suffers serious injures in ATV crash, youth facing impaired driving charges

A youth is facing impaired driving charges following an ATV crash in Cape Breton Wednesday night.

Inverness County District RCMP, fire, and ambulance crews responded to the crash on Shore Road in Little Judique around 8 p.m.

Police say the ATV left the road and ended up in a ditch, throwing the passenger from the vehicle.

The 19-year-old woman from Long Point was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, a male youth from Port Hawkesbury, was not injured.

Police say he showed signs of impairment and provided roadside breath samples, which he failed, and was arrested.

He was taken to the Port Hawkesbury RCMP Detachment where police say he provided breath samples that registered at 150 mg per cent.

The youth was later released from custody and will appear in Port Hawkesbury youth court at a later date to face impaired driving charges.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.