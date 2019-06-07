

THE CANADIAN PRESS





BRIDGETOWN, N.S. -- Naturalists are listening and looking for migratory birds in a Nova Scotia forest today, part of an effort to halt logging in an area containing old hardwoods.

A sign went up this week from WestFor Management Inc. saying cutting would resume in an area between two pristine Annapolis Valley lakes known for canoe routes as early as Monday.

However, several bird watchers headed into the woods on Friday seeking to show the logging will disturb habitat for nesting migratory birds at a crucial time of year.

Wildlife biologist Bob Bancroft, a former provincial government employee, says he's called police and Environment Canada to ask them to enforce provisions of the Migratory Bird Convention Act, but he hasn't heard back about possible action.

Environment Canada didn't respond immediately with comment on whether this legislation would be considered applicable.

Lands and Forestry Minister Iain Rankin said in an interview Friday the tree-cutting has provincial approval, and his department isn't aware of any species at risk in the area.

The company was not immediately available for comment, but was working on a response today to a written list of questions.

Bancroft said he's heard ovenbirds calling from the forest floor, brown creepers singing their "cheerful-sounding song" while nesting under the tree bark, and a pileated woodpecker call and drum near the proposed cut.

The biologist said cottagers in the area are also on the lookout for the possibility that blanding turtles may be in the area.