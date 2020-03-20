HALIFAX -- NB Liquor and Cannabis NB are adjusting their store hours in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All NB Liquor and Cannabis NB stores will close this Sunday until further notice.

Beginning Monday, stores will open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Regular store hours -- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. -- are still in effect for this Saturday.

The corporation says the changes are necessary to ensure they can continue to properly clean the stores, stock the shelves with product, and allow staff time to take care of themselves and their families.

The corporation is also urging customers to respect social-distancing while visiting their stores, in order to protect themselves and employees.

ANBL and Cannabis NB say they will continue to assess the situation and make changes as required.