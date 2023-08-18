Neighbouring N.B. towns debate consumer fireworks

The use of consumer fireworks is fueling a debate in two neighboring New Brunswick towns, this summer.

This week, town councillors in Quispamsis, N.B. voted to form a committee which would review bylaws pertaining to the sale and use of fireworks within town limits. Quispamsis previously considered the idea of regulating fireworks last year, but ultimately opted to maintain the status-quo.

Last month, councillors in Rothesay, N.B. voted 4-3 to draft a bylaw banning the sale and use of consumer fireworks within town limits.

Leslie Rice has been advocating for a consumer fireworks ban in Quispamsis and beyond for several years, saying fireworks damage properties and the environment, with loud noises negatively affecting vulnerable people and certain animals.

“We need to put our foot down and protect our wildlife, protect our animals,” said Rice, also mentioning the risk of wildfires. “Now is the time that we really need to think about these issues.”

Jean-Marc Poirier, the owner of a chain of discount stores that sells consumer fireworks, said retailers can’t handle any further regulations from government. Poirier said more awareness about current bylaws in Quispamsis would address concerns, adding that his stores offered safety brochures to those buying fireworks and only sold to customers aged 18 and older.

“We fully support a ban on selling fireworks whenever there’s a fire ban in place,” said Poirier, to Quispamsis councillors on Tuesday. “We actually take a proactive step in communicating this to our stores.”

In Oromocto, written approval from the town’s fire chief is mandatory before any consumer fireworks can be used or sold.

In Saint John, permission from the fire chief is also required, with the sale of all consumer firework otherwise banned within city limits.

In early August, Rothesay mayor Dr. Nancy Grant wrote a letter to Attorney General Ted Flemming suggesting the government consider a New Brunswick-wide ban. The provincial government had no comment regarding Mayor Grant’s letter when asked on Friday.

