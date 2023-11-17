New 50-bed homeless shelter opens in Dartmouth

The Co-executive Director of the non-profit volunteer organization 902 Man Up, spent a busy Friday getting the new homeless shelter on Windmill Road in Dartmouth, ready for opening.

“We are making sure the building is prepared to receive these folks coming in from the encampment,” said Marcus James.

The shelter, staffed by 10 people has six workers on duty at all times.

In addition, there are two security guards.

As for capacity?

“Fifty,” said James, who adds, if all runs smoothly and the province eventually offers more funding, this shelter could double its capacity.

“This is more than just a warming shelter. We are also going to provide the proper supports and resources, to get people permanently housed.”

A new shelter with 50-beds the day before a torrential rainstorm is a sign of major progress, said Souls Harbour Rescue Mission Co-founder Reverend Ken Porter.

“Especially in severe weather and freezing weather,” said Porter. “Then it becomes a crisis.”

The province, not the HRM, is funding this new shelter.

HRM Director of Housing and Homelessness Max Chauvin said the city is supporting this shelter behind the scenes.

“That could be inspections, fire systems testing and things like that,” said Chauvin who also said, the HRM would be active in the community, letting homeless people know this facility is now open.