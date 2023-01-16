New 60-bed nursing home with 'indoor Main Street' opens in Saint John

A new 60-bed nursing home officially opened in Saint John, N.B., Monday.

Cohen Hall, owned by Shannex, was named in memory of the late Sen. Erminie Cohen.

The nursing home is connected to the existing Shannex Parkland campus in the Millidgeville area.

Each floor in the two-storey building can accommodate 30 residents and has a nursing station, dining room and living room, library and activity space.

Each resident will have their own private suite and washroom.

“We are pleased to see the expansion of nursing home beds to better respond to the increasing demand of the province’s aging population,” said Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephardin a news release.

The province says the new home includes an “indoor Main Street.”

The concept allows residents to spend time on a small-town street complete with a hair salon, café, town hall and a multi-purpose room that will serve as a chapel, theatre and community gathering space.

There are now 72 nursing homes providing 5,013 beds in New Brunswick.

The provincial government plans to increase this to 81 licensed nursing homes, adding 520 beds to the system.