New Brunswick has announced 30 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total active case number in the province to 171.

Six cases in Zone One (Moncton) are:

A person 19 or younger

Three people in their 20s

A person in their 30s

One person in their 50s

Three cases in Zone Two (Saint John) are:

Two people in their 20s

One person in their 40s

The eight cases in Zone Three (Fredericton) are:

Three people 19 or younger

Three people in their 30s

Two people in their 40s

The seven cases in Zone Four (Edmundston) are:

A person in their 20s

A person in their 50s

Four people in their 60s

One person in their 70s

Six cases in Zone Five (Campbellton) are:

One person 19 or younger

Two in their 40s

Two in their 50s

One person in their 60s

The New Brunswick government says all cases are self-isolating and being investigated.

“We all want to move back to the Yellow alert level of recovery as soon as possible,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health in Saturday’s media release. “One way we can get there is if everyone downloads and uses the COVID Alert app.”

SCHOOLS IN ZONE THREE (FREDERICTON AREA)

On Friday, three cases were confirmed at Woodstock High School in Fredericton, and one at Townsview in Woodstock.

The N.B. government says those school communities have been notified, and are self-isolating over the weekend (for 48 hours) to allow for contact tracing.

“We’ve worked closely with school districts, schools, Public Health and other partners over the past few months to put guidelines in place that keep the education system open, even with a small number of cases, so that children can keep learning safely throughout the pandemic.” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy.

All school activities are cancelled this weekend for both schools, and public health will notify anyone who was in close contact with those cases will be contacted by public health.

SCHOOLS IN ZONE FIVE (CAMPBELLTON AREA)

On Friday, a positive case was confirmed at Académie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie, and another at Polyvalente Roland-Pépin in Campbellton.

The New Brunswick Government says public health will be contacting everyone affected over the weekend.

Another case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Garderie Tic Tac Toe in Dalhousie, with contacts also being notified.

NEW TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

Students who travel into N.B. from other provinces (because of formal custody or care agreements) are now required to get weekly COVID-19 tests.

The New Brunswick government says this also applies to students from kindergarten to grade eight living in Quebec or Nova Scotia who study in New Brunswick.

The state of emergency, first declared on March 19, 2020, was revised Friday. It remains in place.

As of Saturday, the entire province remains at the Orange Level of recovery.

CASE BREAKDOWN

New Brunswick has had 765 cumulative cases of COVID-19. 584 have recovered, and there have been nine deaths.

As of Saturday, New Brunswick has conducted 160,039 tests.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 200 total confirmed cases (47 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 163 total (33 active)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 174 total (55 active)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 50 total (16 active)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 158 total (20 active)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 14 total (none active)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 6 total (none active)

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Friday, 1,482 personal and 1,044 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 34 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.3 per cent.