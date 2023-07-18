New Brunswick brands sales ‘Up!’ after being worn by Shania Twain

It seems the Canadian queen of country was impressed with an Oromocto, New Brunswick business' design.

Shania Twain's latest TikTok features her wearing Maritime Clothing Co.

"I got a notification that I was tagged on a video and I thought it was spam at first but I clicked it and it was Shania Twain wearing my sweater,” said Kristen Lyons of Maritimer Clothing Co.

“I was just jumping around the house screaming and my kids were like who is Shania Twain and why is she wearing your sweater,” Lyons said.

The video was posted to the superstar’s social media, and features the fashion icon showing off a new wig for her Queen of Me tour while wearing a pink crewneck sweater that says Maritimer Clothing Co.

Lyons brought the sweater with her original design to Moncton when Twain played at the Avenir Center in June.

"I ended up getting last minute tickets and we went down,” Lyons said about the June 14 show.

“I tried getting in touch with the show producer and I handed off the sweaters and they were given to him,” she said.

“And, if Shania liked it he would pass it on to her, and I guess she liked it,” she said.

Lyons says sales have been Up!

She hopes Twain's influence will have even more people lining up to Rock This [Crewneck.]

"I've gotten a lot more outreach and we went from a couple hundred visitors a day to a couple of thousand, it's been definitely a good thing for business, more people, more exposure," said Lyons

Lyons' operates both Maritimer Clothing Co. with her original designs, along with her shop, Simply Rose Boutique, which can be found both online and in the 506 container village in Saint John.

"Honestly it's still pretty unbelievable, seeing her wear it,” Lyons said.

“I can't wrap my brain around it really,” she said.

Lyons is hoping it will positively impact her business - From This Moment On.

