HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is closing its border to day-trippers from the Témiscouata region in Quebec.

"With the rise of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec, we must be prudent and keep doing our part to keep New Brunswick safe and slow the spread of COVID-19," said Premier Blaine Higgs.

Residents of the Quebec county along the northwestern New Brunswick border will still be allowed cross for "essential reasons, such as for medical appointments, approved work and shared child custody, as they have been throughout the pandemic," New Brunswick public health said in a news release.

People who travel to or from Témiscouata must self-isolate for 14 days when entering New Brunswick.

"This is a cabinet and COVID-19 all-party cabinet committee decision that took into consideration public health advice including epidemiology reports, rising cases and recent change in alerts levels in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec," said Higgs.

Public health says this change does not affect residents in Avignon Municipal Regional County and the Listuguj First Nation in Quebec near Campbellton. Residents in those areas can still make day trips if they pre-register.

"Public Health will continue to monitor the situation in Quebec and provide advice to government regarding border measures," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health. "Everyone must take precautions to limit the spread of the virus and keep the province in the Yellow level of recovery by protecting ourselves and others."

No new cases

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 194 and 190 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is two. As of Thursday, 68,050 tests have been conducted.

State of emergency extended

The province also extended the state of emergency order under the Emergency Measures Act.