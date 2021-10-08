New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of Rodney Levi has ruled his death a homicide.
The 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation was shot dead by RCMP in Sunny Corner, N.B., on June 12, 2020, after officers responded to a complaint about a man with knives at a home.
The five-member jury issued a long list of recommendations today, including to reinstate the Indigenous band constable program and to locate detox centres in First Nations communities.
Jurors are recommending that RCMP officers not be first responders during wellness checks, but should be on standby.
The jury is also calling for greater suicide intervention training for the RCMP and for the acceleration of programs across the country to equip officers with body cameras.
The shooting was investigated by Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquetes independantes, and New Brunswick prosecutors determined the officers on the scene believed Levi was using force against them and were justified in killing him.
Coroner John Evans told the jury Thursday they had to decide whether Levi's death was a homicide, a suicide or whether neither could be determined.
The jury heard from 27 people over five days of testimony.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2021.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of Rodney Levi has ruled his death a homicide.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder.
Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels
Statistics Canada says the economy added 157,000 jobs in September, bringing employment back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time.
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots
Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot.
Can an employer reduce an employee's pay if they're permanently working remotely?
With many companies making remote work a permanent aspect of certain jobs, experts say employers cannot reduce a current employee's salary without consent and face legal risks if they do.
'He would still be alive if help arrived on time': B.C. senior dies after family calls 911, waits 33 minutes for ambulance
A Metro Vancouver woman believes her dad would still be alive if help had arrived sooner when she called 911. Instead, she was put on hold and by the time emergency crews arrived, it was too late.
Doctors warn of possible rise of debilitating nervous-system disorder in patients with long COVID-19
Doctors are warning of the possibility of a surge in cases of a debilitating nervous-system disorder that may be associated with long COVID.
Alberta family frustrated by lack of transparency after 10-year-old gets COVID-19 at school
After her 10-year-old granddaughter contracted COVID-19 at school, passing the infection along to her elderly grandfather, an Alberta woman is calling on the province to implement better contact tracing in schools as outbreaks soar.
No response from PM to invitation an 'insult': First Nation
The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "missed an opportunity" to show his commitment to the survivors of residential schools by not replying to its invitations to take part in an event marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students across Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
TTC preparing for possible worker shortage ahead of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination deadline
The TTC says it’s preparing for a possible shortage of workers and delaying schedule planning ahead of the upcoming deadline for when workers need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Toronto police reveal they're narrowing in on Erin Gilmour's killer 38 years later
Nearly 40 years after the daughter of a wealthy Toronto businessman was brutally murdered, police say they have narrowed her killer down to a member of one family tree and are close to knowing who did it.
Calgary
-
Alberta rolls out harsher harassment fines, business grants for vaccine passport program
Heftier fines will soon be in place to protect employees from confrontations with customers, and businesses in Alberta that are abiding by the rules outlined in the province's restriction exemption program will be eligible for a $2,000 grant to help subsidize the cost of enforcement.
-
Thanksgiving dinner at a restaurant vs. your home: why Alberta's rules are different
If Albertans are planning to have Thanksgiving dinner with their family this year, the rules for how many people they can gather with are different depending on where the gathering will be held.
-
Car crashes through front of vape store in northeast Calgary
There was a scary incident Thursday afternoon when a vehicle drove into a building in northeast Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Allowing Rocky Mountain coal lease transfers during debate sends wrong signal: group
An environmental group says an exchange of coal exploration lease applications in Alberta's Rocky Mountains suggests mining companies expect to be able to go ahead with their plans despite a provincial debate on the industry's future.
-
Alberta family frustrated by lack of transparency after 10-year-old gets COVID-19 at school
After her 10-year-old granddaughter contracted COVID-19 at school, passing the infection along to her elderly grandfather, an Alberta woman is calling on the province to implement better contact tracing in schools as outbreaks soar.
-
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots
Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot.
Montreal
-
Accused priest buried at Kahnawake church; some women want his body removed
It was hearing about other graves across the country, one woman said — the unmarked graves of Indigenous children — that prompted them to speak out about this one that is so public, and an unwelcome presence to many.
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
-
What's open and closed in Montreal this Thanksgiving
Here is a partial list of what's open and closed in Montreal this Thanksgiving.
Ottawa
-
Three people charged following post-Panda Game party near University of Ottawa campus
More than 2,000 people packed Russell Avenue near the University of Ottawa campus late Saturday night to celebrate the Gee-Gees victory over Carleton University in the Panda Game
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 8, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Friday, Oct. 8.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 8-11
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
London
-
With gas prices soaring where are the lowest prices in London?
Gas prices have been steadily increasing across the country in recent weeks and London is no different.
-
What's open and closed Thanksgiving Monday in London, Ont.
Here's a list of what's open and closed in London, Ont. on Thanksgiving Monday.
-
New Western study suggests why teens vape
The Social Science faculty at Western University in Londont, Ont. recently conducted research focusing on why teens continue to vape, despite medical research proving the medical implications with it.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 144 between Onaping and Dowling reopened after fatal crash that killed two
Highway 144 between Onaping and Dowling has been reopened following a fatal crash that killed two people Thursday.
-
Algoma Public Health releases safe guide for Thanksgiving
Algoma Public Health said masking in fully vaccinated groups won't be necessary, as advised by provincial health officials, but is still urging caution over the holidays.
-
Families in Timmins challenged to read 1,000 books before kindergarten
Families with young children in Timmins are invited to participate in the '1,000 Books Before Kindergarten' program. It's a free, self-paced program to encourage literacy among young children before they go to school.
Winnipeg
-
Visitor restrictions in ERs a challenge for families and patients, advocate says
Visitor restrictions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in hospitals are making it difficult for patients and their loved ones to deal with a health crisis, according to family members and a foundation that supports patients and caregivers.
-
Can an employer reduce an employee's pay if they're permanently working remotely?
With many companies making remote work a permanent aspect of certain jobs, experts say employers cannot reduce a current employee's salary without consent and face legal risks if they do.
-
'A perfect storm': global supply chain issues could impact holiday shopping
Manitobans may want to start their holiday shopping early this year as experts warn global supply chain disruptions are driving up prices and may put some items on people’s shopping list items out of stock.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. reports 409 new COVID-19 infections; adds 241 previously uncounted cases
The Saskatchewan government reported a total of 650 COVID-19 cases on Thursday – 409 of which are new infections and 241 are cases that were previously uncounted due to a data reporting error.
-
Bodycam footage shows Greg Fertuck pointing to where he allegedly killed his wife
A man accused of murder took his friends to the gravel pit, pointing to the exact spot where he allegedly shot his wife.
-
Saskatoon police responding after weapon reported in home
Saskatoon tactical officers are investigating a report of a weapon in a home in the 1100 block of Avenue L North.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 409 new COVID-19 infections; adds 241 previously uncounted cases
The Saskatchewan government reported a total of 650 COVID-19 cases on Thursday – 409 of which are new infections and 241 are cases that were previously uncounted due to a data reporting error.
-
Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre
The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.
-
Horse dewormer & cow theft: Sask. premier addresses 'absolutely ridiculous' COVID-19 conspiracy theories
With misinformation about COVID-19 policies and vaccines running rampant on social media, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe took time to debunk some of the conspiracy theories on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Long weekend travel: Vehicle reservations on all BC Ferries' major routes sold out Friday
BC Ferries is warning travellers to pack their patience for what’s shaping up to be a very busy Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
'He would still be alive if help arrived on time': B.C. senior dies after family calls 911, waits 33 minutes for ambulance
A Metro Vancouver woman believes her dad would still be alive if help had arrived sooner when she called 911. Instead, she was put on hold and by the time emergency crews arrived, it was too late.
-
Premier defends B.C.'s fourth wave pandemic struggle as Ontario controls Delta
Premier John Horgan is insisting British Columbia's fourth wave surge in cases and hospitalizations was unavoidable, even though Canada's most populous province continues to see low COVID-19 case counts and deaths.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
There are now 5,929 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., according to the health ministry, including 770 active cases in the Island Health region.
-
Randy Bachman's guitar was stolen 45 years ago in Toronto. He just found it in Tokyo
Randy Bachman's favourite guitar was stolen from a Holiday Inn in Toronto in 1976. Forty-five years later, he found it in Tokyo.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at care home in Victoria's Chinatown has ended
The COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre long-term care home is now over, Island Health says.