On Sunday, New Brunswick announced its 15th consecutive without a new COVID-19 case.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick remains at 118 – all of which have recovered. To date, 15,366 tests have been processed.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said that with the onset of better weather, it remains important to follow Public Health’s recommendations on bubbling.

“As we begin the third week of no new COVID-19 cases, I recognize families want to get outside and spend more time together,” said Russell. “But it is crucial that everyone adheres to the rule about two households bubbling only with each other. Also, when outside, it is important to continue to practise physical distancing.”

Hopeful, but cautious

Meanwhile, Premier Blaine Higgs provided some cautiously optimistic advice to residents.

“We have been able to manage a very difficult situation with positive results so far, and the fact that we are now entering the third week with no new cases is cause for cautious optimism,” said Higgs. “But we must remain diligent in our efforts to keep New Brunswickers safe and healthy. Throughout our country and in neighbouring jurisdictions, there are new COVID-19 cases and sadly deaths, daily. We must stay on guard and take precautions until a vaccine is found.”

Higgs said that if New Brunswick continues on this path, residents will see fewer restrictions in the weeks ahead as the province moves into the next phase of economic recovery.

“We have come a long way, but we are still vulnerable,” said Higgs. “We expect to have more cases. Our province is still under a state of emergency, and we must continue to follow the advice of Public Health.”

Symptom Check

To continue to keep COVID-19 cases in the province under control, Russell advised residents to get tested if they have symptoms.

“I would also strongly urge New Brunswickers to get tested if they have any two of the symptoms, even if those symptoms are mild,” she said.

Testing protocols for COVID-19 have recently expanded in the province.

Anyone showing two or more of the following symptoms are asked to contact 811 for further direction:

Fever above 38°C;

New cough or worsening chronic cough;

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

New onset of fatigue

New onset of muscle pain

Diarrhea

Loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell

Purple markings on the fingers or toes in children

The latest updates and information on confirmed COVID-19 cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick are available online.