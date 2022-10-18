New Brunswick figure skaters prove age is just a number with recent medal wins
Two Fredericton figure skaters recently took part in an international competition and, at ages 51 and 65, took home medals.
Gaye Cail and Beth McCluskey-Pelletier figure skated as children, but their skates now have a second life as adults.
"I figure skated as a child from nine until about 14, and when I turned 60 I decided that it's time for me,” Cail said. “I had been busy -- life, children, family -- and I just felt that I needed to do something for me and once I got back on the ice I absolutely loved it.”
Last month, they laced up their skates in Ottawa to skate in the ISU International Adult Figure Skating Competition.
"We didn't know what to expect. We were a little nervous coming from little New Brunswick,” Cail said. “We had no idea, but once we got there it was amazing. There would be 25 or more of us on the ice practising our programs.”
"When you're younger, you're competing against these other skaters and, you got to beat them, you got to do better than them,” said McCluskey-Pelletier. “But that's not the way it is there. Everybody is there for each other, they cheer everybody on.”
They spend between eight to 10 hours on the ice each week and it has become a bit of a family affair.
"My husband is super proud, and like, I do skate with my granddaughter and we really enjoy that, she’s a great skater,” Cail said.
"Both my girls figure skated, one still does -- she's a beautiful figure skater,” said McCluskey-Pelletier. “But she is all about me having my time.”
Both skaters say it's important to do things for yourself.
"Just do it, try to take some time for yourself and find that one thing that brings happiness and that's it,” said McCluskey-Pelletier.
"Even as you get older and stuff you still have to have your mobility and your mindset,” Cail said. “Figure skating does all of that for us, you have to think and concentrate on what you're doing on the ice.”
“So I think anybody getting into the sport is a really good thing - or any sport!"
Both skaters hope to attend the ISU International Adult Competition next year in Nashville.
