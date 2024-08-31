New Brunswick government reaches tentative agreement with nurse’s union

The government of New Brunswick announced it had reached a tentative agreement with the union that represents nurses, nurse managers and supervisors across the province.

Premier Blaine Higgs thanked both sides of the negotiating team for their hard work in a news release Saturday.

“As a government, we value the important work all nurses do every day. We are pleased to reach these tentative agreements and we look forward to continuing to work with the nurses union in the years to come,” Higgs said.

The New Brunswick Nurses Union (NBNU) represents almost 9,000 nurses and healthcare professionals working across the province and more than 250 nurse managers and supervisors in the two provincial health authorities.

Details of the agreement are being withheld until they are ratified.

