New Brunswick government reaches tentative agreement with nurse’s union
The government of New Brunswick announced it had reached a tentative agreement with the union that represents nurses, nurse managers and supervisors across the province.
Premier Blaine Higgs thanked both sides of the negotiating team for their hard work in a news release Saturday.
“As a government, we value the important work all nurses do every day. We are pleased to reach these tentative agreements and we look forward to continuing to work with the nurses union in the years to come,” Higgs said.
The New Brunswick Nurses Union (NBNU) represents almost 9,000 nurses and healthcare professionals working across the province and more than 250 nurse managers and supervisors in the two provincial health authorities.
Details of the agreement are being withheld until they are ratified.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
OPINION
OPINION Is it getting too expensive to raise a child in Canada?
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A toddler cried non-stop during a flight. Two strangers locked her in the bathroom
Two airline passengers who locked a stranger's crying grandchild in a plane restroom have caused outrage in China and sparked a heated online debate on how to handle upset children in public spaces.
A Norwegian princess marries an American self-styled shaman in front of a star-studded audience
Social media influencers, reality stars and TV personalities were among the guests as the Norwegian king's eldest child, Princess Martha Louise, married an American self-professed shaman on Saturday in a wedding ceremony following three days of festivities.
As interest rates trend down, could housing get more affordable?
Forecasters are expecting further Bank of Canada interest rate cuts, but does that mean it's a good time to buy or sell a home? Real estate analyst Jason Mercer shares his predictions with CTV Your Morning.
Here's what to look for to make sure your car's tires are safe
Regular car maintenance can prevent unexpected breakdowns in your vehicle while keeping you safe on the road, and looking after the vehicle's tires is as important, according to experts.
Man charged after alleged 'indecent act' in family shower area at Toronto pool
A 35-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly 'committing an indecent act' in the family shower area of a public pool.
Rapper Fatman Scoop dies at 53 after collapsing on stage in Connecticut
Fatman Scoop, who topped charts in Europe with 'Be Faithful' two decades ago and later contributed to hits by other artists, died after collapsing on stage at a show Friday in Connecticut, according to officials and his family. He was 53.
Driver clocked at 175 km/hr claims water bottle rolled under gas pedal
An OPP officer clocked a man from Nottawasaga travelling on Highway 401 at 175 kilometres per hour on Friday.
RFK Jr. sues North Carolina elections board as he seeks to remove his name from ballot
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is suing the North Carolina State Board of Elections in a last-ditch attempt to get his name removed the state’s ballot ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Cyclists urged to wear Gaudreau Flames jerseys at Friday night bike ride
A Calgary cycling group is holding a bike ride that will double as a two-wheeled tribute to Johnny Gaudreau Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Orangutan swung in 'cartwheel-like motion' before climbing down tower to escape: Toronto Zoo
The Toronto Zoo says it has learned how one of its orangutans escaped from its enclosure earlier this week.
-
Toronto man, 64, identified as victim of fatal Scarborough shooting
Toronto police have identified a 64-year-old man as the victim who was fatally gunned down in a shooting in Scarborough’s Oakridge area late Friday night.
-
TTC CEO departs top job two years early, amid 'new direction' at City Hall
The now-departed head of the TTC insists he left the transit agency on his own terms – despite collecting a severance – but acknowledges the political reality of ideological 'changes' in transit visions at the top.
Calgary
-
'Completely gutted': Calgary Flames react to Johnny Gaudreau's death
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
-
Fire restrictions eased in Lethbridge County
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.
-
Albertans Kristopher Wells and Daryl Fridhandler appointed to Senate
Two Albertans were appointed as independent senators Saturday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Edmonton
-
Guerrilla gardeners unafraid to break law to fight climate, affordability crises
How Canadian 'Guerrilla gardeners' are using sneaking plant life into public spaces -- and why.
-
Man charged after break-and-enter and arson at Grande Prairie hangar
A Grande Prairie man has been charged in connection to a break-and-enter and arson that police believe caused million of dollars in damage.
-
'All of our history will be in a landfill,' say advocates of saving old RAM building
Despite the former Royal Alberta Museum building's demolition sentence, Edmontonians who want to see the building saved haven't given up.
Montreal
-
Man arrested in fatal Saint-Lin-Laurentides shooting
Provincial police (SQ) have arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with an alleged murder in Saint-Lin-Laurentides on Aug. 28.
-
IVF: Hidden hopes and devastating deceptions as families try to conceive
Doctors explain IVF is often reserved for complex medical problems or infertility, with difficulties even-split between the male and female partners. In about 20 per cent of cases, both partners have troubles.
-
Montreal store brings urban farming indoors
Walking into the "Agriculture du coin'" store may feel like something out of a science fiction movie. Lab-like equipment, where vegetables are grown, is everywhere. According to the store's founder, Daniel Feinglos, the urban hydroponic systems are the future of farming.
Ottawa
-
18 drivers charged for filming vehicle crash site on Hwy. 401
Ontario Provincial Police were busy on Saturday morning issuing tickets to distracted drivers allegedly using their phones to film a serious crash on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.
-
Police investigating after man stabbed at O-Train Hurdman station
A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after an overnight stabbing at the O-Train Hurdman Station. The Ottawa Paramedic Service says emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing at the station at approximately 12:30 a.m.
-
Here's what to look for to make sure your car's tires are safe
Regular car maintenance can prevent unexpected breakdowns in your vehicle while keeping you safe on the road, and looking after the vehicle's tires is as important, according to experts.
London
-
Break and enter suspect wanted by Huron County OPP
Huron County OPP is asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in an alleged break and enter.
-
Booze is coming to Ontario corner stores next week. Here's what you need to know
Ontario residents will soon be able to pop into their local corner store to grab beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails as the province proceeds with a plan to expand the alcohol retail marketplace.
-
Road reopens following fuel leak on Blue Water Bridge
Lambton County OPP closed the westbound lane of the Blue Water Bridge for several hours Saturday due to a Traffic Hazard involving a fuel leak from a vehicle.
Barrie
-
Muskoka's celebrity moments from this summer
Cottage country, often referred to as the 'Hamptons of the North,' attracted a range of notable figures this summer, including former supermodel Cindy Crawford.
-
Driver charged after crashing into electric pole
Police arrested the driver of a vehicle that crashed into an electric pole in Alliston early Saturday morning.
-
Driver clocked at 175 km/hr claims water bottle rolled under gas pedal
An OPP officer clocked a man from Nottawasaga travelling on Highway 401 at 175 kilometres per hour on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with manslaughter, sexual assault, drug trafficking
A 29-year-old in North Bay is facing several disturbing charges – including manslaughter – in a case where he is accused of giving young people drugs, then sexually assaulting them.
-
Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
-
As ‘photo-ops’ become the norm for the Liberals, expect more northern Ont. visits from high-profile federal politicians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped up his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday, without any official announcements being made. One political expert believes these types of ‘photo-op only’ visits will become the norm across northern Ontario for federal politicians.
Kitchener
-
Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
-
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
-
Conestoga College extends President John Tibbits’ contract
Conestoga College’s Board of Governors has decided to extend President John Tibbits’ contract for another year.
Windsor
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Booze is coming to Ontario corner stores next week. Here's what you need to know
Ontario residents will soon be able to pop into their local corner store to grab beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails as the province proceeds with a plan to expand the alcohol retail marketplace.
-
Man charged after break and enter report in Thamesville
Police say the incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at a local business on London Road.
Winnipeg
-
Where to road trip around Manitoba to enjoy the fall
CTV News Winnipeg reached out to Travel Manitoba to discuss some of the best fall road trip destinations in the province.
-
'Stanley Cup colours': Connor Hellebuyck's new mask honours Whiteout, shows desire for hockey's ultimate prize
It was a trophy season for Connor Hellebuyck in 2024 winning both the Vezina and William M. Jennings trophies and now his newest mask alludes to the prize he is trying to get his hands on.
-
Unmarked burials found on site of former Manitoba residential school
A First Nation in Manitoba said they have discovered "indication of human remains" on the site of a former residential school.
Regina
-
Sask. man dies in collision near Estevan
A man has died following a collision on a highway near Estevan, Sask. on Friday night.
-
Family of murdered Regina woman want landfill search done to find missing remains
The family of Richele Bear are continuing their appeal for answers, 10 years after the young woman was killed.
-
'The atmosphere was incredible': Riders' Head Coach reflects on significant CFL weekend ahead of Sunday
Mace reflected on the excitement of getting to play in rivalry games and what that means to him this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. residents soaking up final days of summer break
With the school season around the corner, visitors at Pike Lake Provincial Park are enjoying the last long weekend of the summer.
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
-
New faces, same expectations at Blades training camp
Blades prospects Lincoln Eaves and Grayson McDonald during morning practice Friday
Vancouver
-
Man arrested after assaulting 2 women in Kamloops home, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops say they have arrested a man accused of assaulting two women inside a home Saturday morning.
-
Anger amongst some BC United candidates following implosion, others wait for call from Conservatives
After Kevin Falcon suddenly withdrew candidate endorsements—so some could be poached by the BC Conservatives—many BC United candidates who were suddenly left in the lurch are angry.
-
Missing Port Alberni man fell to his death down embankment: RCMP
A man who was reported missing in Port Alberni was tragically found dead, having fallen 50 feet down a steep embankment, according to local Mounties.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing Port Alberni man fell to his death down embankment: RCMP
A man who was reported missing in Port Alberni was tragically found dead, having fallen 50 feet down a steep embankment, according to local Mounties.
-
Anger amongst some BC United candidates following implosion, others wait for call from Conservatives
After Kevin Falcon suddenly withdrew candidate endorsements—so some could be poached by the BC Conservatives—many BC United candidates who were suddenly left in the lurch are angry.
-
BC Hydro warns maintenance work may delay clocks on Vancouver Island
BC Hydro is warning customers on the west coast of Vancouver Island that time might appear to slow down next week.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.