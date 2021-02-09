FREDERICTON -- A coalition of 32 groups representing tenants and low-income New Brunswickers has written to the provincial government seeking help to address what they call worsening housing conditions in the province.

In the letter sent Monday, the groups say rent increases are far outpacing the rise in median income, and tenants have no protection from rent increases and evictions.

Headed by the New Brunswick Coalition for Tenants Rights and the Human Development Council, the groups say there is a growing risk of homelessness as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Organizer Tobin Haley says there is an urgent need for housing security.

The groups are calling for an immediate two per cent cap on rent increases and a moratorium on evictions until the province returns to the green phase, which will come when enough of the population has been vaccinated to lift all public health restrictions.

Officials from the provincial government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021.