New Brunswick high school closed Friday after potential threat

A New Brunswick high school closed Friday after a potential threat, but the nature of it has yet to be made clear.

Officials say the decision to close Riverview High School came as a precaution after graffiti was found in one of its bathrooms this week.

Neither Codiac RCMP nor the Anglophone East School District would say what was written, however, police told CTV News they are investigating, and if the school had been open, a security plan would have been established.

Some parents of students that attend the school said even if the school had been open, they think they would have kept their children home.

"I really do. I really do. My wife and I talked about it. Some of my son's friends were actually staying home. Their parents were making them stay home, so yeah, we take it seriously," said Jasen Fisher, father of a student.

Parents learned of the school closure in a letter sent out by the district on Thursday, which read, "The administration at RHS received more information concerning an ongoing RCMP investigation following the graffiti discovered in one of the school’s bathrooms [Wednesday]."

The school district said an update will be sent to parents Sunday on whether the school will reopen Monday.