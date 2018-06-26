Featured
New Brunswick invests in research on small modular nuclear reactors
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 2:45PM ADT
SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- The New Brunswick government is committing $10 million to establish the province as a leader in the field of small, modular nuclear reactor technology.
Energy Minister Rick Doucet made the announcement in Saint John, saying energy is a way to grow the economy.
He says the government is interested in the development of expertise related to non-carbon emitting technology.
New Brunswick's Candu 6 reactor at Point Lepreau is the only nuclear power plant in Atlantic Canada.
Doucet says New Brunswick is well-placed to play a role in the growth of the sector.
NB Power President Gaetan Thomas says the utility has been a leader in innovation, and is pleased to be able to conduct research into small modular reactors.