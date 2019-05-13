

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- Medical authorities in New Brunswick said Monday they have confirmed a second case of measles in the Saint John area.

The office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health said the case was confirmed at Kennebecasis Valley High School.

Health authorities are working with school district officials to contact anyone who may have been exposed to the person affected by the virus.

Measles is a highly contagious infection and can be prevented with a vaccine. Most people who contract the virus make a full recovery.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, one of out of every 1,000 people infected with measles will develop acute encephalitis, which often results in permanent brain damage.

The agency adds that one or two out of every 1,000 children who are infected with the virus will die from respiratory and neurological complications.