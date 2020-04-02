HALIFAX -- New Brunswick MP Dominic Leblanc is recovering from cancer, so he has some choice words for people who don't follow physical-distancing laws under the COVID-19 state of emergency.

"I often joke, the doctors tell me I have the immune system of a six-month-old baby," said Leblanc, the long-time MP for Beausejour.

Leblanc had a stem-cell transplant six months ago and just got vaccinated last week. He says it's "irresponsible" to not follow the advice of public health officials.

When he sees people breaking the law, he says he worries for himself and other vulnerable Canadians, such as seniors and people with chronic health conditions.

"You can understand my frustration and sense of betrayal when I see people who should know better not following those instructions," Leblanc told CTV News in an interview from his home.

Leblanc also talked about the challenges the federal government is facing with respect to making projections on how much of an impact COVID-19 will have on Canada.

They are also facing challenges keeping an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for health-care workers in the national stockpile.

"I think this is a global challenge," Leblanc said.

Other countries have experienced the same problems in adapting to the speed with which the virus spread.

The solution, Leblanc said, is to get companies to retool and make the items in Canada.

The federal government is also preparing to roll out a benefit for those who can't work in addition to wage subsidy -- the former for people who lose their jobs or can't work, and the latter is meant to provide relief to companies who continue operating.

"We want to keep as many people working as possible – obviously in a safe way," Leblanc said.

He said applications for the federal benefit should be open early next week and money should be going out within a few days.