William topped the list of favourite baby boy names in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in 2018.

It was the third year in a row that William was the favourite boy name in Nova Scotia.

Olivia was the top baby-girl name in Nova Scotia and Emma was the favourite of New Brunswick parents.

According to Nova Scotia's Registry of Vital Statistics, as of Dec. 28, the province welcomed 61 babies named William.

Of the 7,930 registered births in the province, the top 10 names were William, Benjamin, Olivia, Sophia, Hunter, Lincoln, Charlotte, Emma, Jack and Noah.

The top five names for female children born in New Brunswick included were: Emma, Olivia, Charlotte, Amelia, and Avery.

The five most popular names for boys were William, Liam, Noah, Oliver, and Jack.

In 2018, there were 974 different names given to boys and 1,191 different names given to girls born in New Brunswick.

The Statistics Office in New Brunswick says that 5,448 children were born in the province in 2018: 2,812 males and 2,636 females. That’s down from 2017, when there were 6,543 children born: 3,333 males and 3,221 females.

Although the most popular names usually remain consistent, the Nova Scotia registry notes a few names such as Isla and Addison are gaining in popularity.

It also found that some older more traditional names such as John and Henry are making a comeback.

