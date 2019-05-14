

CTV Atlantic





Talks have once again broken down between the union that represents New Brunswick's nursing home workers and the province.

The two sides have been meeting for several days.

In a statement Tuesday night, Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard says while talks have been respectful, they reached an impasse on Tuesday afternoon.

It goes on to say the province is optimistic a negotiated agreement will be reached, but the province's fiscal reality must be taken into account.

Workers at the province’s 46 nursing homes, who are represented by CUPE, have been without a contract for over two years. There's no date on when negotiations will resume.