Talks have once again broken down between the union that represents New Brunswick's nursing home workers and the province.

The two sides have been meeting for several days.

In a statement Tuesday night, Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard says while talks have been respectful, they reached an impasse on Tuesday afternoon.

It goes on to say the province is optimistic a negotiated agreement will be reached, but the province's fiscal reality must be taken into account.

Workers at the province’s 46 nursing homes, who are represented by CUPE, have been without a contract for over two years. There's no date on when negotiations will resume.