HALIFAX -- The New Brunswick RCMP, along with the Fredericton Police Force have seized a gun, drugs, and chemicals believed to be used to make crystal methamphetamine.

On Thursday, members of both agencies executed a search warrant on Davis St. in Fredericton. Nobody was home at the time.

Inside, police seized a firearm and ammunition, along with what police believe to be cocaine and hydromorphone (Dilaudid). They also seized an "unknown powder," and various chemicals police believe to be used in the production of crystal methamphetamine.

Police say the chemicals were safely removed from the residence for proper disposal.

The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with further is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.