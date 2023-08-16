New Brunswick RCMP recover body of second missing fisherman near Portage Island

RCMP in New Brunswick say the body of a second man who didn't return from a fishing trip has been found.

Brothers Alderic Thibodeau, 75, and Leandre Thibodeau, 82, were last seen Aug. 7 as they set off in a boat from a wharf on the Acadian Peninsula.

The next day, the Tracadie Fire Department recovered an overturned boat matching the description of the boat the men were using.

Police say members of the Fisheries Department located a body in the water near Portage Island around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The body was identified as Alderic Thibodeau.

The body of Leandre Thibodeau was found on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2023.

