SUSSEX, N.B. -- RCMP in New Brunswick are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle of interest in connection with a homicide investigation.

On Dec. 18, at about 9:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call at a house on Orchard Crescent in Sussex.

When police arrived, they found 16-year-old Michael Kraszewski dead inside the home.

An autopsy was conducted but the results are not being released as part of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators have received information that a vehicle with a loud exhaust was heard on Orchard Crescent around 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Anyone who saw that vehicle, or witnessed anyone coming or going from the residence on the night of the incident is asked to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2019.