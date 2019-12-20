HALIFAX -- The New Brunswick RCMP confirm they are investigating the sudden death of a 16-year-old boy near Sussex as a homicide.

Police responded to a 911 call at a home on Orchard Crescent in Picadilly, N.B. around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found the teen’s body inside the home. No one else was inside the home.

The victim has been identified as Michael Kraszewski.

Police have not said how the boy died, but they do say he was the victim of a homicide.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the home on Friday as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the teen’s death.

Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have witnessed anyone coming or going from the home Wednesday evening, to contact them.

Meanwhile, students and staff at Sussex Regional High School are mourning the loss of Kraszewski, who was a Grade 11 student at the school.

Zoe Watson, superintendent for the Anglophone South School District, says they learned of Kraszewski’s death Thursday morning.

“These tragedies are very challenging for schools and as a District our role is to support students and staff,” said Watson in a statement. “Michael had many friends at school, and some of these students were picked up by their parents.”

Additional guidance counsellors and five members of the local Child and Youth Team were at the school Thursday afternoon and Friday to provide support.