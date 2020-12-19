HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, with the province’s total active cases dropping to 49.

They are as follows:

A person between the ages of 70 and 79 in Zone 1 (Moncton)

A person aged 30-39 in Zone 2 (Saint John)

A person 60-69 in Zone 2

A person 40-49 in Zone 4 (Edmundston)

A person 29-29 in Zone 6 (Bathurst)

N.B. Public Health says all are self-isolating.

CASE BREAKDOWN

New Brunswick has had 578 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 520 have recovered. There have been eight deaths, leaving 49 active cases in the province.

There is currently three people in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with one in intensive care.

To date, 145,419 COVID-19 tests has been conducted in New Brunswick.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 150 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 130 confirmed cases (11 active)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 113 confirmed cases (11 active)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 32 confirmed cases (18 active)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 137 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 12 confirmed cases (3 active)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 4 confirmed cases (no active cases)

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Friday, 1,585 personal and 1,000 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 19 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.7 per cent.