HALIFAX -- Public health in New Brunswick reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Six previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases in the province increasing to 56.

Four of Tuesday's new cases were identified in the Edmundston region (Zone 4), while three cases were identified in the Moncton region (Zone 1).

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,505 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,418 people have recovered, and 30 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

One person is in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with nobody in the intensive care unit.

Public health says 645 tests were completed on Friday in New Brunswick, and 246,475 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 353 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 225 confirmed cases (1 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 246 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 445 confirmed cases (27 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 29 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 25 confirmed cases (12 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 64,352 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. Of those, 52,130 were first doses and 12,222 people have received two doses of vaccine.

Of the vaccines administered 42,110 went to health care workers, and 7,839 were long-term care residents.

As of Tuesday., the province has received a total of 93,455 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 21,365 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

VACCINATION CLINICS FOR HIGH SCHOOL STAFF

This week, 4,500 staff from high schools across New Brunswick will have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at one of 16 locations. Schools will be closed to students while vaccination clinics are being held.

In the Fredericton region, vaccination clinics will be available for staff from the following schools on Wednesday:

Chipman Forest Avenue School

Fredericton High School

Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton

Cambridge-Narrows Community School

Central New Brunswick Academy in New Bandon

Minto Memorial High School

Stanley Consolidated School

Harvey High School

McAdam High School

Nackawic Senior High School

Oromocto High School

École Sainte-Anne in Fredericton

Additional clinics will be held throughout the week for high school staff in the following areas:

Thursday, March 25 – Saint John region;

Friday, March 26 – Tracadie and Moncton regions;

Monday, March 29 – Shediac, Bathurst, and Campbellton regions.

"In the coming weeks, additional vaccination clinics will be available for staff in elementary and middle schools and for early childhood service providers and child-care staff as part of the large employer section of the vaccine rollout plan," New Brunswick Public Health wrote in a news release.

VARIANT AT MONCTON HIGH SCHOOL

Public health says the positive case of COVID-19 that was confirmed at Moncton High School on Sunday is presumed to be the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

The school switched to distance learning for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, the school will stay closed to students while staff get vaccinated.

NO CHANGES TO ZONES

All zones in New Brunswick are in the Yellow level under the province's mandatory order.