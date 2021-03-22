FREDERICTON -- Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 today.

They include three cases in the Moncton region and three in the Edmundston region, while the Fredericton and Saint John regions each have one new case.

The number of active cases in the province is 55, and two patients are hospitalized.

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Moncton High School while a possible exposure has been identified at Ecole Notre-Dame in Edmundston.

Positive cases have also been identified at two childcare facilities in Edmundston.

Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 1,498 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and 30 COVID-19-related deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 22, 2021.