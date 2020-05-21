HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported its first new case of COVID-19 since May 6.

The government reported the new case in a news release sent out on Thursday afternoon.

The new case also ends the province's streak of not having any active cases, which had reached five days.

The new case, which is under investigation, is a person under the age of 19 in Zone 5, which is the Campbellton region near the border with Quebec.

It is the 121st confirmed case in the province since the pandemic began. The other 120 people have all recovered.

So far, the province has done 21,474 tests.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19, including the data on confirmed cases and testing is available online.

The province is in the second stage of its recovery and Premier Blaine Higgs announced Wednesday that it will enter the third stage on Friday and allow more businesses to reopen and more activities to resume.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.