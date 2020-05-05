HALIFAX -- New Brunswick has reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 since April 18.

"It's not a failure on anyone's part, it means our surveillance system is working," Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said at a news conference in Fredericton. "We never stopped looking for new cases because we knew that eventually we would find them."

The person who tested positive is aged 30-39 and lives in the Fredericton region and Dr. Russell said the cause is under investigation.

She added that this positive test is not related to the person who was on a WestJet flight to Moncton last Monday.

Dr. Russell said that person, who was on WestJet Flight 3456 on April 27, was not tested in New Brunswick and is now in another province.

Anybody who was on that flight should be in self-isolation anyway, but Dr. Russell reminded them to do so if they are not already, to monitor their symptoms, and to contact 811 if they show two from the list provided by the province on the self-assessment portal.

Dr. Russell encouraged New Brunswickers to freely use 811 to ask questions -- even if they feel they are only showing mild symptoms.

Once again she reminded people of the pandemic basics:

stay in your two-household bubble;

if you go out, maintain physical distancing and wear a community face mask;

continue to practise good hygiene by washing your hands regularly;

don't touch your face; and,

wash and disinfect all high-contact surface areas.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.