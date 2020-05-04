HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reached an important milestone over the weekend that the entire province should be proud of.

All 118 people who had COVID-19 have now recovered, said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health.

"Going as long as we have with no new cases is a significant achievement, matched by very few jurisdictions anywhere in the world," Russell said. "We have flattened the curve in New Brunswick. But keeping it flat will require continued vigilance, sacrifice and co-operation from everyone in our province."

No new cases were reported at the news conference in Fredericton on Monday as the province has now gone 16 days since the last positive test.

Dr. Russell said the province can't become "smug" and keeping restrictions on the province's borders is necessary to limit the spread of the virus from neighbouring jurisdictions.

Premier Blaine Higgs agreed with the province's top public health doctor.

"Our risk is at our borders," Higgs said. "We will be strengthening control aound our borders as necessary."

Even so, she says it is likely that there will be more cases in the weeks and months ahead.

"Just because we have not detected new cases does not mean the virus is gone," said Dr. Russell. "Continued success will be measured by how we respond to new outbreaks if they happen."

The province has set up a job-matching service called JobMatchNB. Employers who need workers can add jobs into the system and get matched with unemployed New Brunswickers who have the requisite skills.

"We need New Brunswickers to step up for New Brunswick to fill these positions," said Higgs. "By stepping up, you will be playing an important role in helping your community, and our province’s economy."

