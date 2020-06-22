HALIFAX -- New Brunswick public health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday for the second day in a row.

The province has had 164 confirmed cases and 135 of those have recovered, including 14 related to the outbreak in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), public health said in a news release.

There are 27 active cases and there have been two deaths.

Two people are in hospital with one in an intensive care unit. As of Monday, New Brunswick public health says it has done 40,663 tests.