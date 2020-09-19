HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

According to the province's website, as of Saturday, N.B. has 194 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 191 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and one active cases remains.

New Brunswick last reported a new case on Monday involving an individual between 20 and 29 in Zone 1 (Moncton region). The case is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating.

To date, a total of 69,216 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

CASES THROUGHOUT N.B.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 44 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 28 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 57 confirmed cases

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 2 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

The province recently announced that residents can take an online self-assessment if they are experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Friday, 9,005 personal and 4,334 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 71 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.5 per cent.