HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

According to the province’s website, as of Monday, the number of active cases in the province remains at three.

The province last reported a new case on Wednesday, involving a temporary foreign worker between the ages of 20 and 29 in Zone 1 -- the Moncton region. The province says that the individual is self-isolating.

The province conducted 192 COVID-19 tests on Sunday. To date, a total of 64,188 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

Since the pandemic began, the province has seen 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 187 people have recovered and two people have died – leaving three active cases.

As of Monday, no one is in hospital as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

CASE BREAKDOWN

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 43 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 28 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 57 confirmed cases

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 7 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 2 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Sunday, 11,793 personal and 979 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 105 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.8 per cent.