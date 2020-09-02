HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting a new case of COVID-19 involving a temporary foreign worker.

The provincial government said Wednesday that the worker, who is in their 20s, has been self-isolating. The case is located in zone 1, or the Moncton region.

No other details about the case have been released.

This brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick to 192 and the number of active cases back up to four.

The province conducted 293 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

To date, a total of 62,222 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

Of the province’s 192 confirmed cases, 186 people have recovered and two people have died, leaving four active cases.

There is currently no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 43 confirmed cases (2 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 28 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 57 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 7 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 2 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Tuesday, 9,265 personal and 3,925 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 260 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 2 per cent.