HALIFAX -- New Brunswick health officials are reporting one new COVID-19 death, along with eight new cases Saturday.

The person was over the age of 90, and lived in the Edmundston region (Zone 4).

"Unfortunately, we have seen COVID-19 touch another New Brunswick family in the worst way," said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. "We are saddened at this loss and on behalf of all New Brunswickers, I extend condolences to the family and friends of this individual."

They were also a resident of Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls and the site of a recent COVID-19 outbreak.

The province has reported five COVID-19 deaths in May, and all have been at Pavillon Beau-Lieu.

"It is difficult to learn that another person has been lost to this virus," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. "I join all of New Brunswick in holding this person’s grieving family and friends in my thoughts."

This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in New Brunswick to 41.

EIGHT NEW CASES

New Brunswick is also reporting eight new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Two of the cases are in the Moncton region (Zone 1) and both involve people under the age of nineteen. One is related to travel, and the other is a contact of previously confirmed case.

Two cases are in the Saint John region (Zone 2) and involve people in their 30s. Both are related to travel.

One case is in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and involves a person in their 50s. That one is under investigation.

Three are in the Bathurst region (Zone 6) and involve a person in their 20s, one in their 50s, and one over the age of ninety.

All are close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

UNB OUTBREAK UPDATE

In Saturday’s media release, a spokesperson for the province said University of New Brunswick Magee House residents who have tested negative will be released Saturday night at 11:59 p.m.

The remaining cases will remain in isolation over the coming week.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,996 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 1,813 people have recovered, and 41 people have died in the province from COVID-19-related causes.

There are currently 10 people in New Brunswick hospitals with COVID-19, including two in intensive care units.

Public health says 1,459 tests were completed on Friday in New Brunswick, and 303,596 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 408 confirmed cases (20 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 280 confirmed cases (24 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 284 confirmed cases (24 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 746 confirmed cases (52 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 184 confirmed cases (one active case)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 63 confirmed cases (17 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 31 confirmed cases (three active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Saturday, 302,262 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.

Approximately 41.2 per cent of the province's population eligible for the vaccine has received at least one dose.

REMINDER OF ORANGE AND YELLOW LEVELS

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region, Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.

Health officials in New Brunswick say travel in and out of areas in the Orange level is not recommended. However, travel between areas within the Orange level is permitted. Travel between areas within the Yellow level is also permitted.