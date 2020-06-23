HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Public health says the case involves a person in their 50s from the Moncton region. The case is travel-related and the person was self-isolating at the time of diagnosis. There were no close contacts, the province said in a news release.

There have been 165 confirmed cases and 143 people have recovered, including 22 related to the outbreak in Zone 5 (Campbellton region). There are 20 active cases with two people in hospital -- including one in an intensive care unit.

There have been two deaths, both of whom were residents of Manoir de la Vallee in Atholville, N.B.

As of Tuesday, public health staff have completed 40,832 tests.

"As we make our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, we must remember to be kind and to support each other," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health. "There are many things we can do to build up our communities including: checking on our neighbours and family regularly, offering a helping hand whenever possible and taking time to ask others how they are doing. Simple acts of kindness, coupled with public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, will carry us through this challenging time."

Anyone showing one of the following symptoms and who wants to get tested for COVID-19 can contact Tele-Care 811 or their primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38 C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes.

Individuals with one symptom need to self-monitor but not self-isolate. Anyone with two symptoms should call 811. Based upon an assessment test, they may be referred for testing and will be asked to self-isolate until their test results are known.

You can also take an online self-assessment to help you determine if you should be tested for COVID-19.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.