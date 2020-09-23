HALIFAX -- There is one new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick bringing the number of active cases to four.

Public Health said Wednesday that the new case is an individual between 60 and 69 in Zone 7 (the Miramichi region).

"The case is related to travel from outside the Atlantic bubble and the individual is self-isolating," Public Health said in a news release.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 197. Of those, 191 have recovered and two people have died.

As of Wednesday, 71,585 tests have been conducted.