New Brunswick reports one new case of COVID-19
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 3:02PM ADT
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick is now 197. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
HALIFAX -- There is one new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick bringing the number of active cases to four.
Public Health said Wednesday that the new case is an individual between 60 and 69 in Zone 7 (the Miramichi region).
"The case is related to travel from outside the Atlantic bubble and the individual is self-isolating," Public Health said in a news release.
The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 197. Of those, 191 have recovered and two people have died.
As of Wednesday, 71,585 tests have been conducted.