HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday. Three previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 36.

Monday's new case was reported in the Miramichi region (Zone 7) involving a person in their 30s. The case is under investigation and the individual is self-isolating.

New Brunswick has had 1,431 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,367 people have recovered, and 27 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Two people are in hospital, both in the intensive care unit, with COVID-19.

Public health says 458 tests were completed on Sunday in New Brunswick, and 229,237 total since the start of the pandemic

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 335 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 222 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 237 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 418 confirmed cases (29 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 27 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 10 confirmed cases (1 active case)

UPDATE ON VACCINES

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of March 1, 33,741 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far, with 12,142 people in New Brunswick having received a second dose.

The province has received a total of 46,775 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 13,034 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

Public Health says clinics for more than 2,400 residents at 121 licensed long-term care facilities are slated to take place this week, with first-dose clinics for residents of all licensed long-term care facilities expected to be completed by the week of March 14.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Sunday, 801 personal and 804 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 23 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.4 per cent.