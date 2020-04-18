HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the province's total to 118.

The new case is an individual aged 30-39, in zone 3 (Fredericton region).

Of the 118 confirmed cases in New Brunswick, 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases, nine are the result of community transmission and one remains under investigation.

As of Saturday, the province is reporting that 87 people have recovered.

13 people have been hospitalized, with eight having been discharged. Of the five patients remaining in hospital, three are in an intensive care unit.

The province performed over 400 tests on Friday, and now have performed a total of 10,347 tests, with only 1.1 per cent of those tests leading to a positive result.

Confirmed cases in the province range in ages from under 10, to over 80. 56% of the cases are female, 44% are male.

The cases in New Brunswick have been identified in the following regions:

23 cases in zone 1 (Moncton)

26 cases in zone 2 (Saint John)

47 cases in zone 3 (Fredericton)

7 cases in zone 4 (Edmunston)

12 cases in zone 5 (Campbellton)

1 case in zone 6 (Bathurst)

2 cases in zone 7 (Miramichi)

This is a developing story, more to come.