HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

One new case was identified in the Saint John area (Zone 2), involving an individual in their 40s.

Two new cases were identified in the Edmundston area (Zone 4), involving an individual in their 60s and an individual in their 80s.

Since Tuesday, 15 previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 118.

New Brunswick has had 1,407 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,264 people have recovered, and 24 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Six people are in hospital with COVID-19, with two in the intensive care unit.

Public health says 770 tests were completed on Tuesday in New Brunswick, and 219,910 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 332 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 222 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 238 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 398 confirmed cases (95 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 27 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 8 confirmed cases (no active cases)

MORE CASES IDENTIFIED AT EDMUNDSTON LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY

A long-term care facility in Edmundston that is suffering from a COVID-19 outbreak says one resident and three support team employees tested positive for the virus on Wednesday morning.

In an update posted to their Facebook page Wednesday morning, Manoir Belle Vue says that public health is making several changes in the next few days to stop the spread, and all residents and employees will undergo another round of testing on Thursday.

An outbreak was declared at Manoir Belle Vue on Jan. 20, after the first positive test was reported at the home.

Since then, Manoir Belle Vue has reported 83 cases of the virus, and five residents have died, including two in the last three days.

Mise à jour du 17 février Nous avons le regret de vous annoncer le décès d’un 4e et 5e résident dans les derniers... Posted by Manoir Belle Vue Inc. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

UPDATE ON VACCINES

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 21,182 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far, with 7,505 people in New Brunswick having received a second dose.

The province has received a total of 26,825 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 5,643 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said despite the recent reduction in shipments of COVID-19 vaccines, vaccination clinics are forging ahead. She said about 12,000 out of 27,000 health-care workers in the province have received a first dose, and about 3,000 out of 11,000 long-term care residents have received a first injection.

"This week, more than 1,950 health-care workers are scheduled to receive their second dose of the vaccine at clinics," Shephard said. "As well, more than 1,480 people are scheduled to receive their second dose of the vaccine at clinics in long-term care homes."

The minister said the recent reduction in vaccine shipments prompted officials to readjust the planned rollout of the vaccine, adding that details of the changes will be announced later this week.

NO CHANGES TO ZONES

According to Wednesday's media release, the Edmundston region (Zone 4) will stay at the red level of recovery, with all other zones still in Orange.