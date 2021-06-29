HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries on Tuesday, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 25.

Two new cases were identified in the Moncton region (Zone 1), involving two individuals in their 30s. Both cases are travel related.

One case was identified in the Edmundston region (Zone 4), involving an individual in their 20s. This case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 758,092 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 77.6 per cent of the province's eligible population having received at least one dose.

Currently, 31.7 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The province’s next stage target date in its reopening plan is August 2, as long as at least 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

To receive their second dose, New Brunswickers are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose continue to be available to all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

People who received AstraZeneca both times can rest assured that the vaccine provides protection against infection, severe disease and hospitalization.

Public Health is also reminding New Brunswickers to keep a copy of their Record of Immunization form as their official proof of vaccination.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,329 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,258 people have recovered, and 45 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

On Monday, 501 tests were conducted. A total of 361,977 tests have been conducted since the beginning of the pandemic.

Three people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, with no one in an intensive care unit.

The number of cases is broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 478 confirmed cases (two active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 298 confirmed cases (three active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 442 confirmed cases (13 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 754 confirmed cases (two active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 133 confirmed cases (six active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 39 confirmed cases (no active cases)

YELLOW LEVEL REMINDER

All of New Brunswick remains under the Yellow level of recovery under the province’s order.