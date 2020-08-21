HALIFAX -- There are two new travel-related cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, increasing the number of active cases to eight.

One is a person in their 20s in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and the other is in their 50s in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). Both are self-isolating.

The person in the Fredericton region is also linked to previous cases and all close contacts were already self-isolating.

The two new cases mean there have been 188 confirmed cases in the province since the pandemic began. Of those, 178 have recovered and there have been two deaths.

As of Friday, New Brunswick public health staff have conducted 58,227 tests.

The province also announced on Friday that it has extended the state of emergency mandatory order for two more weeks.