

THE CANADIAN PRESS





GRAND MANAN, N.B. -- Residents of New Brunswick's Grand Manan Island will see ferry service on New Year's Day.

The provincial Department of Transportation says it is partnering with Coastal Transport Ltd. to provide the one day round trip on Tuesday.

The pilot project follows a request from the Village of Grand Manan.

A ferry will depart Grand Manan at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 and will also depart Blacks Harbour, N.B., at 1:30 p.m.

The department says the run will help to determine the demand in future years.

In a news release, Transportation Minister Bill Oliver says the government believes the ferry system is important to the province.

"We understand that many people travel to visit friends and family during the holiday season and may need to travel between Grand Manan and the mainland on New Year's Day," said Oliver. "We are pleased to offer this service for the first time."

The provincial government owns 13 ferries. Eight river ferries are managed by the department, and five coastal ferries are managed through a public-private partnership with Coastal Transport Ltd.