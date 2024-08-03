ATLANTIC
    • New Brunswick’s largest multicultural event creates weekend Saint John street party

    International Culture Fest 2024 on Water Street in Saint John, N.B. on Aug. 3, 2024. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic) International Culture Fest 2024 on Water Street in Saint John, N.B. on Aug. 3, 2024. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)
    New Brunswick’s largest multicultural event is creating a weekend street party in uptown Saint John.

    International Culture Fest 2024 is happening Saturday and Sunday on Water Street, and also includes a stage inside the neighbouring Area 506 Container Village.

    The Saint John Newcomers Centre event includes live performances, exhibits, vendors, and international street food.

    “The vibrancy on this street today is phenomenal, says Newcomers Centre managing director Mohamed Bagha. “We’ve got more cultural groups, more vendors, and a new street art project this year.”

    International Culture Fest 2024 on Water Street in Saint John, N.B. on Aug. 3, 2024. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)This is the sixth edition of the festival, and features around 45 cultural communities in Saint John.

    “It showcases talent, it showcases diversity, and it showcases the culture of what Saint John is becoming,” says Bagha.

    In the event of any heavy rain during the event, Bagha says activities will move to the nearby Marco Polo Cruise Terminal.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

