HALIFAX -- New Brunswick will begin offering a third dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to certain groups of immunocompromised people.

In a news release Thursday, the province announced that effective immediately, third doses will be available to people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised due to a medical condition or treatment.

“These immunocompromised individuals may have a reduced immune response to COVID-19 vaccines,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “An additional dose provides an opportunity for these individuals to develop a better immune response, which could offer better protection.”

The province says third vaccine doses will be available for people who:

Are receiving active chemotherapy (or immune therapy) for cancer.

Have received a solid organ transplant and are currently receiving chemotherapy or other immunosuppressive therapy.

Were born with moderate or severe dysfunction of their immune system.

Are living with untreated or advanced HIV infection or AIDS.

Are taking certain medications that severely affect the immune system.

Have chronic conditions associated with varying degrees of immune deficit, such as asplenia and chronic renal disease with dialysis.

A complete list of medical conditions and treatments that would result in a person being recommended to receive a third dose is available online.

People aged 12 and over with at least one of the conditions or treatments listed above are eligible to register online for a third vaccination through a regional health authority clinic or participating pharmacy, and will be asked to sign a statement attesting that they meet the eligibility criteria.

Health officials say the recommended interval for a third dose of mRNA vaccine for immunocompromised people is at least four weeks after their second dose.