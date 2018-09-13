

THE CANADIAN PRESS





MINTO, N.B. -- New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative leader is promising improved access to ambulance service if his party wins the provincial election on Sept. 24.

Blaine Higgs says changes are needed because ambulances have been parked when bilingual staff were unavailable.

Higgs says while it's important to provide health care in both official languages, some people needing emergency care aren't getting it.

He says a Tory government would ensure ambulances are not taken off the roads due to language issues.

The Tory leader says his government would hire staff for their skills and train for language.

Higgs says they would also examine other barriers hampering paramedic recruitment.