New Brunswick tourism numbers bounce back post-pandemic
The Province of New Brunswick has shared tourism statistics for 2022 and the numbers are up from a year ago -- way up.
According to the province's department of tourism, total room sales from January to September jumped from just over 707,386 in 2021 to 1,105,674 last year.
Annick Robichaud Butland, the owner of ABConnect Travel and the president of the Albert County Chamber of Commerce, has a simple reason for that.
"For 2022, it was the first year that was fully open to all markets for the entirety of the year. So it gave us a chance to have more of a normal year and getting back to regular numbers," said Robichaud Butland.
But the rise in overnight visitors post-pandemic is significant.
Visitors from the United States saw an increase of 414 per cent. Ontario visitors saw an increase of 144 per cent. It was 85 per cent for Quebec and 115 per cent for the rest of Canada.
Encouraging news, but the numbers couldn't help but go up with the borders open again.
The CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick said the numbers can be taken with a grain of salt, but it's still good news.
"Honestly, you need to take the positives where the positives are rather than looking backwards," said Andrew McNair. "You know, it's good to see people travelling again and things returning to where they should be."
McNair said overall numbers are not quite what they were pre-pandemic, but people are seeking new adventures in New Brunswick and the province is trying to capitalize on that.
"They've done a really good job at focusing on what tourism is looking like and what tourists are looking for. They’ve shifted somewhat to outdoor adventure tourism and a lot of that type of product," said McNair.
Visits to provincial parks increased from 695,100 in 2019 to 810,510 in 2022. Campsite bookings were up to what the province says is likely a record 86,678 bookings.
McNair said after being in lockdown, people living in nearby states and provinces are looking for new places to travel.
"Tourism is evolving and what tourists are looking for and what they're wanting is evolving a bit too," said McNair. "Post-pandemic, people are doing a little more outdoor activities."
So what's the appeal to an American traveller or a Canadian who's never been to New Brunswick before?
"We're really nice," laughed Robichaud Butland. "Actually, our Maritime friendliness. I know it's been said time and time again, but it's true. People like the laid-back lifestyle, the open space. It's not crowded, it's safe. So those are definitely draws that we have."
And there's more positive news.
The AREA 506 Waterfront Container Village in Saint John recently won a Canadian Tourism Award in the innovation category and the Heritage Path Tour in the Elsipogtog First Nation won in the Indigenous category.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Where do airlines stand in 2023? Industry observers on airfare trends and profit margins
Canadians may see a noticeable drop in airfare early in the new year, something industry watchers say could put airlines on shaky ground financially moving forward.
Tick-borne bacteria increasingly widespread in Canada, study finds
Researchers from Quebec and Ontario are calling for better testing to track the spread of tick-borne germs as the disease-causing bacteria gain new ground in Canada.
Canada's government will review RCMP equipment contract with ties to China: Trudeau
The federal government is reviewing an RCMP equipment contract with a company that has ties to China's government, the prime minister said Wednesday.
Camilla steps away from royal tradition, marking a notable 'change from the past': royal expert
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
Former Kelowna, B.C., mayor charged with sexual assault
The former mayor of Kelowna, B.C., has been charged with sexual assault, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Families minister to introduce new bill on Canada's early learning and child-care system
The federal government appears to be on the verge of presenting new legislation aimed at strengthening Canada's early learning and child-care system. On Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould will be making what her office is calling a 'national announcement' on this topic.
Court rejects bid to release frozen funds to 'Freedom Convoy' organizers
Two organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' won’t receive frozen donation funds to pay for their legal defence of a $300-million potential class-action lawsuit.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Jury deliberating in case of ex-border agent who confessed to killing 4 sex workers
Jurors began deliberating Wednesday in the capital murder trial of a former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing four sex workers in 2018 because he wanted to clean up the streets of his South Texas hometown.
Toronto
-
'Do you want to grow old? Stop suing my friend': 12-year sentence handed to Toronto man who attacked lawyer amid tow truck turf war
A Toronto-area judge has handed down a 12-year sentence to a man who shot up a lawyer’s office and threatened a colleague with a gun, warning her to drop a case against a tow truck operator or he would return to kill.
-
Toronto woman 'livid' after police allegedly told her to 'call the mayor' during home invasion attempt
A Toronto woman says she is “livid” after an officer with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) allegedly told her to “call the mayor” while an intruder attempted to break into her home Monday night.
-
Intimidation, harassment and a 'jump list': New docs shed light on why staff walked off the job at a Toronto school
New details have emerged about the safety issues that prompted more than a dozen staff members at a Toronto school, including the principal, to refuse work last month.
Calgary
-
Some Albertans will have to apply to get $600 inflation-relief payments
Following through on promises made on primetime TV two weeks ago, Danielle Smith's government introduced legislation Wednesday to help Albertans with the rising cost of living.
-
'Different set of rules than apply to the rest of us': Smith wants federal carbon tax plan answers
"It's absurd to me that SUV drivers in Quebec are going to have cheaper gasoline and diesel prices than Alberta where we produce the product and refine it," said Premier Danielle Smith.
-
Calgary will host curling's Scotties Tournament of Hearts in 2024
Calgary has been named the host city for the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Montreal
-
Quebec education ministry gave inadequate guidance to schools during pandemic: auditor general
Two-and-a-half years after the start of the pandemic, Quebec still doesn't know how classroom closures and a shift to online learning have affected students, according to the province's auditor general.
-
Air quality and COVID-19: Quebec Opposition MNA tables bill to install air monitors, purifiers in every classroom
A bill introduced to the national assembly Wednesday would equip every Quebec classroom with an air sensor to monitor carbon dioxide levels. Higher levels of CO2 concentrations suggest air isn’t circulating properly. Public health officials recommend ventilating indoor spaces to reduce the potential for COVID-19 infection.
-
Quebec to end freeze on joint bank accounts in case of death
The Quebec government announced on Wednesday that the freezing of joint accounts in the event of the death of one of the couple's partners has been lifted.
Edmonton
-
Some Albertans will have to apply to get $600 inflation-relief payments
Following through on promises made on primetime TV two weeks ago, Danielle Smith's government introduced legislation Wednesday to help Albertans with the rising cost of living.
-
'He was a good Oiler': Zack Kassian back to play Edmonton for the first time since trade
Look out for #44 in red and white. Not only can he crush opponents, but with his big smile and tough-guy style, he might also make some Oilers fans cheer for an enemy player.
-
Man found dead in home in central Edmonton
An investigation is underway into the death of a man in the Parkdale area.
Northern Ontario
-
New Costco gas station in Sudbury opening this week
It is news many in Greater Sudbury have been waiting for: CTV News has confirmed the new Costco gas station is scheduled to open this week.
-
Driver collided with three police cruisers after hitting spike belt
A 27-year-old driver is facing several charges after failing to stop for police on Highway 400 north of Parry Sound, hitting a spike belt and crashing into three police cruisers.
-
Group from northern Ont. wins $1M, will split it 27 ways
A group of friends who have been buying lottery tickets together for 10 years won $1 million in the Aug. 26 Encore draw. In all, 27 people bought tickets together, most of them from the Timmins or Greater Sudbury area.
London
-
Multi-million dollar blaze destroys Huron County barns
Flames still flicker from an early morning blaze that claimed a trio of barns on a farm near Holmesville, Ont. on Wednesday. 14 cattle and nine chickens perished in the fire, and damages are estimated at between $2 million to $3 million.
-
Dash cam footage captures meteor streak across London, Ont. sky
A London resident observed an out of this world sight while driving home last week, with his dash cam capturing a fireball streaking across the night sky.
-
Woodstock, Ont. police officer charged with assault following on-duty incident
Woodstock police have launched a criminal investigation into the conduct of one of its officers stemming from an alleged on-duty incident in October, the police service announced on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Families of missing women deserve search for their bodies, special interlocutor says
A Mohawk official tasked with helping Indigenous communities investigate unmarked graves says Winnipeg police's refusal to search for the remains of missing women in a landfill is a 'breach of human dignity.'
-
Manager of private landfill, where slain women are believed to be, offers condolences
The district manager of a private landfill north of Winnipeg says the company is co-operating fully with police and extending condolences to the families of two women believed to have been killed and taken there.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
Ottawa
-
New Ottawa city manager vows to restore trust after damning LRT report
Ottawa's interim city manager is vowing to restore the public's trust after a damning report on the city's problem-plagued LRT system identified 'egregious violations of the public trust.'
-
Fatal crash on Hwy. 401 east of Morrisburg, Ont.
Highway 401 is closed between Morrisburg, Ont. and Ingleside following a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon.
-
Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop to the lowest level of 2022
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop two cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations on Thursday to 138.9 cents a litre.
Saskatoon
-
Air Canada cuts flights to Calgary from Saskatchewan
Starting in mid-January Air Canada will no longer be offering direct flights to and from Calgary for the province's two biggest airports.
-
Mosaic pauses production at Colonsay, Sask. potash mine
Mosaic is pressing pause on potash production at its Colonsay mine.
-
Sask. man says late husband's organ donation was denied after question regarding sexual orientation
A Dalmeny, Sask. man says his dying husband's wish to donate his organs was denied following an inquiry concerning his sexual orientation.
Vancouver
-
Former Kelowna, B.C., mayor charged with sexual assault
The former mayor of Kelowna, B.C., has been charged with sexual assault, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
-
Here are the locations, times, and dates for kids walk-in flu vaccine clinics in Metro Vancouver
Health authorities in Metro Vancouver are opening drop-in clinics for kids under 12 to get the flu vaccine, as the province launches a so-called "blitz" in response to an alarming increase in pediatric hospitalizations.
-
Homicide investigation leads police to abandoned East Vancouver home
Police are asking for the public's help solving a homicide that could be linked to an abandoned home in East Vancouver.
Regina
-
Regina city council passes motion of confidence in city manager Niki Anderson
A motion regarding legal action against Regina's city manager was on the agenda for the final city council meeting before budget deliberations next week.
-
Director of Regina Correctional Centre testifies, emotions high during third day of death inquest
The public inquest into the death of Kalin Dean Holonics continued on Wednesday, with testimony from witnesses wrapping up.
-
Sask. legislation to increase authority over cannabis retail, bylaw enforcement on First Nations
The provincial government is amending legislation in a move that officials say will increase self-governance for First Nations.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Premier David Eby unveils new cabinet of 23 ministers
British Columbia Premier David Eby announced his new cabinet of 23 ministers and four ministers of state at a ceremony Wednesday in Victoria. The new cabinet welcomes eight new faces from the backbench, while some senior cabinet ministers have lost their roles.
-
NEW
NEW | No timeline to remove beached barge from Victoria waterfront: Transport Canada
More than a week after a marine barge ran aground near Victoria during an intense windstorm, there is still no timeline for the vessel's removal, according to federal officials and the company responsible for the watercraft.
-
RCMP hoping to return safe found under suspicious circumstances in Langford
The West Shore RCMP are hoping to reunite a safe with its rightful owner after it was retrieved under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday evening.