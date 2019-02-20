

CTV Atlantic





On the days the snow isn’t falling, the minus double digit temperatures surely takes its place. Many New Brunswickers say they are ready for it to warm up.

“I actually think it’s colder, longer,” said Karen Matchett. “There’s not a whole lot of up and down. It’s just cold all the time and there’s more wind. It’s windy all the time.”

“It’s really icy and hard to shovel,” says Andrew Kelly. “It hasn’t been discouraging people to get outside but I think people are just kind of frustrated because it has been pretty rough on the sidewalks.”

NB Power says between 8 and 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, customers consumed 2900 megawatts of electricity. This is less than half of what is used on a typical day in August.

NB Power says in order to feed that demand, their using a mix of their generating stations and purchasing electricity elsewhere. On Wednesday, NB Power received about 100 megawatts from the Coleson Cove Generating Station.

“I’ve grown used to it over the last 12 to 15 years,” says Adam Ridgewell. “It’s the Maritimes. I don’t really know what everyone’s whining about every year. I just think it’s like a thing people do every year, right? Just to come together, like community, and whine about the cold!”

In Moncton, the Petitcodiac River looks more like a frozen lake and people in Halifax aren’t escaping the cold either.

The temperatures are set to get warmer over the next few days, which will also bring the snow.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.