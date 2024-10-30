New CBRM mayor, council talks priorities, provincial government relationship during swearing-in ceremony

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality's (CBRM) newly-elected mayor and council were officially sworn in on Wednesday.

"Well, they need to look after our roads (and) make sure our housing gets looked after,” said one of the hundreds of residents in attendance, when asked what she would like to see prioritized by the new municipal government.

"More co-operation than ever before. I think that would make a huge difference,” added another attendee.

With new faces in five of the 12 council seats, some of the first timers had ideas too when it comes to change and top priorities.

"Taxes need to be reduced, so people can afford their homes and afford to build new homes, and afford to stay in their homes that they have,” said Dave MacKeigan, a new councillor who scored an upset win in CBRM’s District 9.

After receiving the chain of office for a third time in his political career, new mayor Cecil Clarke – who also held the position between 2012 and 2020 - said he has talked to the Nova Scotia government already about potential changes to housing for vulnerable populations and in general.

"Can we work with the Cape Breton Housing Association on the possibility of a new homeless shelter in the downtown core area that would be more appropriate?” Clarke said, when asked about immediate priorities. "We have to get on the housing issues and get ahead of any infrastructure programs. We need to be planning for new subdivision work. Assessing vacant lots that could have new homes put on them, or small homes."

"This is not a question of getting along or not getting along,” said Cape Breton University political scientist Tom Urbaniak. “It's a question of having specific asks of the province, and CBRM has always been weak on that front."

As for the relationship between the new mayor, the council and whomever forms the next provincial government, Urbaniak noted that Clarke and Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston faced off for the party leadership back in 2021. He adds if the PCs were to be re-elected, any rivalry from back then would have to be put aside.

"The (2021 PC) leadership race left, I think, a little bit of a bad taste,” Urbaniak said. “But both of them were quick to show that they were past that on election night. Cecil Clarke went out of his way to say that the first call he made was to Tim Houston."

Urbaniak added he thinks the first 90 days will likely predict how effective the new mayor and council will be over the next four years.

For now, Clarke said the next step will likely be a special meeting of council - the first one for the new group - on Friday.

